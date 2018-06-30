Didier Deschamps may be tempted to execute a "no Messi, no Argentina" strategy when preparing for Saturday's round of 16 clash but the France manager must also be mindful of getting the most out of his own marquee players.

France's smooth advance to the knockout rounds with two wins and a draw has made them favourites to beat an Argentina side who were thrashed by Croatia and needed a late winner against Nigeria to book their place.

It also glossed over a clutch of underwhelming group phase performances by Les Bleus, whose galaxy of young stars have yet to truly shine on the biggest stage.

Messi, his World Cup legacy and Argentina's over-reliance on the Barcelona forward, however, have dominated the narrative leading into Saturday's clash at Kazan Arena.

At his news conference on Friday, Deschamps was asked repeatedly how France would stop Messi, and he answered patiently until a fourth such query triggered a small sigh of exasperation.

"This player is outstanding so we have to take a number of precautions," the former World Cup-winning captain said.

Starving Messi of the ball by winning the midfield battle would seem the obvious starting point for Deschamps' precaution-taking.