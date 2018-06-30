WORLD
Afghan president orders end to unilateral ceasefire
Afghan security forces resumed military operations after President Ashraf Ghani declared an end to the government's temporary truce with the Taliban.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani speaks during a press conference at Presidential Palace in Kabul on June 30, 2018. / AFP
June 30, 2018

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced the end of the government's unilateral ceasefire and ordered forces to restart their operations across the country.

Ghani said Saturday in a news conference that the government accepted the people's call for peace and now it is the Taliban's turn to take it into consideration.

The Taliban had independently observed a ceasefire to celebrate the Muslim holy day of Eid al Fitr, which marked the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan. It was the first truce in Afghanistan's brutal 17-year war and both Taliban and government officials embraced the reprieve from fighting with joint celebrations. 

In cities throughout the country, Taliban and Afghan government security personnel were seen laughing together and in some cases taking selfies as they embraced.

SOURCE:AP
