A Hello Kitty-themed "shinkansen" bullet train has debuted in Japan. Adorned with the iconic cartoon character inside and out, it's a dream ride for fans of the internationally popular character.

The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan's west and south.

The stylish, eight-car train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll donning a train crew uniform and a hat, decorated with a pink bow of course, greets passengers, offering a chance for selfies.