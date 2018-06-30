WORLD
3 MIN READ
All aboard: Hello Kitty bullet train debuts in Japan
The bullet train will run for the next three months between the western cities of Osaka and Fukuoka, the West Japan Railway Company says. There are hopes one of the country's most famous exports will boost tourism.
All aboard: Hello Kitty bullet train debuts in Japan
West Japan Railway Co (JR-West) unveils a Shinkansen bullet train featuring Hello Kitty during the press preview ahead of its debut on June 30, 2018, at Nakagawa Town in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on June 25, 2018. / Reuters
June 30, 2018

A Hello Kitty-themed "shinkansen" bullet train has debuted in Japan. Adorned with the iconic cartoon character inside and out, it's a dream ride for fans of the internationally popular character.

The special shinkansen had its inaugural round trip Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka, connecting Japan's west and south.

The stylish, eight-car train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll donning a train crew uniform and a hat, decorated with a pink bow of course, greets passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

RECOMMENDED

Hours later Saturday in Osaka, at the train's final stop, hundreds of fans waited for the arrival of the first Hello Kitty shinkansen, cheering and taking photos during its 16-minute stopover before it headed back to Fukuoka, according to Japanese media.

Hello Kitty, created in 1974 by the Japanese company Sanrio Co, is a global icon with fans of all ages.

After more than 40 years in the market, the round-faced feline with no mouth is still seen everywhere, on stationery and towels to jewellery and even furniture.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference