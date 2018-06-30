The Syrian opposition is in negotiations with the Russians about an agreement to restore regime control over southwestern Daraa province, opposition and rebel negotiators said on Saturday.

The regime's offensive this month in southwest Syria has taken much of the eastern part of Daraa province from the opposition and rebels, backed by a bombardment that the United Nations says has pushed 160,000 people out of their homes.

Opposition negotiators and a spokesman said a six-member civilian and military committee of the southern rebels held a preliminary meeting along the administrative borders of neighbouring Sweida province.

"The committee held its first meeting with Russian officers who presented their demands," said Ibrahim Jabawi, a spokesman of the central operations room set up by the main Free Syrian Army groups in southern Syria.

A second round of talks is expected on Saturday.

The deal being discussed does not include opposition and rebel territory in adjacent Quneitra province, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the spokesman said.

Jordan, which borders Deraa province, has been facilitating talks between rebel factions and Moscow over a deal that would end the violence in exchange for the return of state rule there.

UN chief renews call for ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a new call on Friday for "an immediate cessation" to regime's operations in rebel-held areas of Deraa.

Guterres is "deeply alarmed by the military offensive in southwestern Syria and its devastating toll on civilians," said a statement from his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.