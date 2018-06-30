TÜRKİYE
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Ankara has sent new evidence to Washington showing that a key Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) member spoke directly to the group's leader on the night of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.
Emre İrenEmre İren
June 30, 2018

The Turkish Justice Ministry has sent new evidence to American authorities showing that a key Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) suspect Hakan Cicek spoke directly to group's leader Fetullah Gulen during and before the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, according to sources from the Turkish judiciary.

The new evidence compiled as part of a probe conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office shows that Cicek directly spoke to Gulen on a cellphone via another FETO member.

Log of the calls shows Gulen was informed about the planned coup about 8.00 pm Turkish time on July 15, 2016. 

Additional evidence also shows that Gulen also conveyed instructions regarding the coup attempt, according to judiciary officials.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The report compiled this week by Turkish security forces says Cicek contacted the suspect located in Pennsylvania immediately before the coup attempt and spoke to him for three minutes and 51 seconds via the FaceTime application.

IT specialists also found out that Cicek spoke to Esat Turkoglu, son of key FETO figure Cevdet Turkoglu, in the US for 35 seconds.

The report said: "It was found that Cicek requested instant communication with terror group leader Fetullah Gulen on July 15."

Evidence sent to the US also included Cicek's messages for Gulen and a report about the coup attempt on the same night.

