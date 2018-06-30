World-renowned Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin died on Saturday at the age of 95.

Macit Cetinkaya, chair of the board of Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam, told Anadolu Agency that Sezgin died in the hospital where he was treated for an unspecified illness.

“I am very saddened by the death of such a valued scientist, regardless of his age. He was a very distinguished scientist,” Cetinkaya said.

“He donated a priceless library and museum to Turkey,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also extended his condolences over the demise of the historian.

“I wish Allah’s mercy upon the great scholar Prof. Dr. Fuat Sezgin, who led the awakening of our civilization and history with the works he has done in the field of Islamic science history, and offer my condolences to the nation, his relatives and the world of science,” Erdogan said on Twitter.