Fed up with corruption and violence, Mexicans will elect their next president Sunday, deciding whether to believe in the change promised by the anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the heavy favorite.

Leading by more than 20 points in the polls, the sharp-tongued, silver-haired politician has successfully tapped voters' anger with a seemingly never-ending series of corruption scandals and horrific violence that left a record 25,000 murders last year - a result of bloodshed fueled by the country's powerful drug cartels.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Mexico City.

Many voters are sick of the two parties that have governed Mexico for nearly a century: the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the conservative National Action Party (PAN).

Lopez Obrador, 64, calls them both part of the same "mafia of power," a message that resonated with many people -- even if the former Mexico City mayor has been vague on what the change he promises will look like.

The poll aggregator Oraculus gives Lopez Obrador 48.1 percent of the vote heading into election day, to 26.1 percent for former speaker of Congress Ricardo Anaya of the PAN, 20.8 percent for PRI candidate Jose Antonio Meade and five percent for independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez.

Lopez Obrador's coalition - led by his party, Morena - is within striking distance of a congressional majority and six of the nine governorships up for grabs.

That would be a major realignment in Mexican politics and a coup for a party launched only six years ago, originally as a grassroots movement to support the three-time presidential candidate's 2012 campaign.

Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, called the elections "historic."

"You've got an openly left-wing economic nationalist who is from a new party, a party that didn't even exist at the last (national) election, who is managing to sweep into power, not just in the presidency, but in the Congress as well," he said.

"We're looking at a shift in Mexican politics."

TRT World's UN correspondent Frank Ucciardo ahead of the election in the country