Four candidates are in the race to become Mexico's next president in Sunday's election.

Here's a glance at the hopefuls:

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

In his third attempt at the presidency, Lopez Obrador, a 64-year-old former mayor of Mexico City, is the front-runner in most polls.

Lopez Obrador lost the 2006 election by just 0.56 percent to conservative Felipe Calderon, alleged electoral fraud and saw his supporters camp out in protest for months on one of the capital's busiest avenues.

In 2012, he lost a less controversial race to current President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Born in the southern Gulf Coast state of Tabasco, Lopez Obrador frequently rails against the country's entrenched elite and vows to defeat the "mafia of power" he blames for rampant corruption.

Affiliation: National Regeneration Movement, or MORENA.

Ricardo Anaya

Anaya, 39, a conservative lawyer with a doctorate in political science, is the youngest candidate to make the presidential ballot in modern Mexican history.

His supporters see him as a forward-looking technology devotee and an astute student of politics, while critics call him a calculating and manipulative politician.

Anaya got his start in politics at just 18 years, became a lawmaker in 2012 and later rose to be the speaker of Mexico's lower house of congress.

He assumed the lawmaker post as a result of rules allotting seats proportionally to parties, and has never won a competitive electoral race.