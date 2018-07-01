An explosion hit the centre of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, killing at least 19 people, including several members of the small Sikh minority, provincial government officials said.

The blast, hours after President Ashraf Ghani had opened a hospital in Jalalabad, damaged shops and buildings around Mukhaberat square in the city, said governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

Ghulam Sanayi Stanekzai, police chief of Nangarhar said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who targeted a vehicle carrying members of the Sikh minority who were travelling to meet the president.

Officials said at least 10 of the dead were Sikhs.

Afghanistan is an overwhelmingly Muslim nation but a small number of Hindus and Sikhs remain in the country.

Ahead of Ghani visit