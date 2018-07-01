WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly blast hits eastern Afghan city, targeting Sikh minority
The blast, hours after President Ashraf Ghani had opened a hospital in Jalalabad, damaged shops and buildings around Mukhaberat square in the city, killing 19 people
Deadly blast hits eastern Afghan city, targeting Sikh minority
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad city that left 19 people dead. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
July 1, 2018

An explosion hit the centre of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, killing at least 19 people, including several members of the small Sikh minority, provincial government officials said.

The blast, hours after President Ashraf Ghani had opened a hospital in Jalalabad, damaged shops and buildings around Mukhaberat square in the city, said governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

Ghulam Sanayi Stanekzai, police chief of Nangarhar said the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber who targeted a vehicle carrying members of the Sikh minority who were travelling to meet the president.

Officials said at least 10 of the dead were Sikhs.

Afghanistan is an overwhelmingly Muslim nation but a small number of Hindus and Sikhs remain in the country.

Ahead of Ghani visit

RECOMMENDED

Inaamullah Miakhel, a spokesman for the provincial health department of Nangarhar, said 19 people had been killed and 20 wounded.

Officials said the casualty total might have been even higher had much of the city not been blocked off for Ghani's visit. He was not in the area when the blast occurred.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, the latest in a series to have hit Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar, where Daesh militants have established a strong presence in recent years.

The attack underlined the fragile security situation in Afghanistan after last month's brief ceasefire between government forces and the Taliban.

The three-day truce did not include Daesh, which fights both government forces and the Taliban and which has shown no sign of letting up its campaign of violence.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference