POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Croatia beat Denmark to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Croatia's 3-2 victory allowed it into the World Cup quarter-finals - their first quarter-finals since the 1998 World Cup in France
Croatia beat Denmark to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Croatia players celebrate winning the penalty shootout, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - July 1, 2018 / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
July 1, 2018

Croatia came back after conceding in the opening minute to earn a World Cup quarter-final berth after edging Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the two sides drew 1-1 in the round of 16 match on Sunday (July 1).

Two chaotic goals in the opening four minutes made for a rollicking start at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. 

However, it proved a false dawn as the spectacle faded with both sides choosing caution as their priority given the rare chance to reach the last eight at a World Cup.

Jorgensen took all of 57 seconds to breach the Croatia defence at the end of a long throw-in by Jonas Knudsen, stabbing at the ball with his left foot as he took it off team mate Thomas Delaney.

RECOMMENDED

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic got a hand to Jorgensen's toe-poke but effectively deflected the ball across his own line.

There was an element of comedy to the fourth-minute equaliser for Mario Mandzukic as Denmark's early advantage quickly disappeared.

A kick across the Danish defence was firmly hit away by Henrik Dalsgaard but straight into the face of team mate Andreas Christensen, creating a pinball effect that saw the ball fall for Mandzukic, who then expertly turned it into the net from close range.

Modric's sublime pass that put Ante Rebic through on goal five minutes before the end of normal time before being brought down by Mathias Jorgensen, and offered Croatia a chance to win just before the lottery of the shootout. But Schmeichel made a smart save from Modric's spot kick to keep the 1-1 stalemate intact through two hours of at times pedestrian football.

However, the Croatia captain returned to bravely take one of the post-match kicks as goalkeeper Danijel Subasic save three of Denmark's efforts to set up a quarter-final meeting with Russia on Saturday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference