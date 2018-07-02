Indian shopkeepers and traders affiliated to a local lobby group began sit-in protests across the country on Monday against Walmart Inc's proposed $16 billion acquisition of e-commerce firm Flipkart.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the US retail giant's buyout of Bengaluru-based Flipkart would create a monopoly in the retail market and drive mom-and-pop stores out of business.

Praveen Khandelwal, the secretary general of CAIT said he expected one million people to join Monday's sit-in protests across hundreds of cities, including in the country's financial hub Mumbai and cities in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

"This is the first phase of our protest. And if the government doesn't listen, we will decide our future course of action at our national convention in Delhi later this month," Khandelwal said.

The sit-in in Delhi though, where CAIT is based, attracted just about 50 traders and shopkeepers by 0630 GMT (noon local time), according to a Reuters witness.

Deal threat to small businesses?

Satinder Wadhwa, a watch seller who attended the Delhi demonstration, said a cash-rich Flipkart would be a major threat to small businesses like his own, which were already suffering due to a ban on high-value currency notes in December 2016 as well as a nationwide sales tax that was introduced a year ago.