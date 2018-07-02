US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, threatened to tear up trade deals and entered a major trade spat with China.

But so far, he's shown almost no interest in the deal that Africa has with the US – the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which significantly enhances market access to the US.

Government delegations and high-profile African business leaders gathered in Washington DC last week for the 2018 Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit.

High on the agenda was what opportunities exist for US businesses in Africa, and what's in store for the trade relationship between the US and Africa under Trump.

Trump has been highly critical of trade deals that he believes have been one-sided and disadvantageous to the US.