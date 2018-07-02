WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's trade policies have Africa worried
The African Growth and Opportunity Act has been a boon to the continent, but now that US President Donald Trump has put trade ties under the spotlight and implemented tariffs, business leaders are concerned that this too will come under fire.
Trump's trade policies have Africa worried
Workers in Africa have benefited from the growing trade because of AGOA, but how long will it be before US President Donald Trump takes aim at a deal he may consider unfair? / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
July 2, 2018

US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, threatened to tear up trade deals and entered a major trade spat with China.

But so far, he's shown almost no interest in the deal that Africa has with the US – the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which significantly enhances market access to the US.

Government delegations and high-profile African business leaders gathered in Washington DC last week for the 2018 Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit. 

High on the agenda was what opportunities exist for US businesses in Africa, and what's in store for the trade relationship between the US and Africa under Trump. 

Trump has been highly critical of trade deals that he believes have been one-sided and disadvantageous to the US.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's Harry Horton examines how confident US businesses are about future trade in Africa and what the future for AGOA looks like under President Trump.

AGOA was enacted on May 18, 2000 as Public Law 106 of the 200th Congress and has since been renewed to 2025. The legislation significantly enhances market access to the US for qualifying Sub-Saharan African countries. Qualification for AGOA preferences is based on a set of conditions contained in the legislation. 

In order to qualify and remain eligible for AGOA, each country must be working to improve its rule of law, human rights and respect for core labour standards.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference