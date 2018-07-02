The United Nations envoy for Yemen arrived in Sanaa on Monday for another round of talks aimed at finding a solution to fighting in the key rebel-held port city of Hudaida.

Martin Griffiths is set to meet with Yemen's Houthi rebels, who control the capital along with the Red Sea city of Hudaida, home to the country's most valuable port.

He did not make a statement upon his arrival at the Yemeni capital's international airport.

Two weeks of UN-brokered talks have not yet found a solution to the Saudi-led government offensive on Hudaida, backed by the United Arab Emirates and its allies in a Saudi-led regional coalition supporting President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Hudaida offensive has raised fears for civilians in a country already devastated by years of war between the Iran-backed Houthis and Hadi's Gulf-backed government.

Offensive halted

The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday it had halted the offensive to give a chance to UN diplomatic efforts.

Hudaida's port is the entry port for some 70 percent of imports to Yemen, where as many as eight million people face imminent famine.

Both the UAE and the Hadi government have held firm to their rejection of anything short of a full Houthi withdrawal.