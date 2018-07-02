POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Belgium beats Japan 3-2 in last breath
Belgium fought back from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 with an added-time goal from substitute Nacer Chadli to set up a World Cup quarter-final with Brazil.
Belgium beats Japan 3-2 in last breath
Belgium's 'golden generation' have now scored 12 goals in four games in Russia ahead of a last eight clash on Friday with Brazil, who beat Mexico 2-0 earlier on Monday. (July 2, 2018) / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
July 2, 2018

A crazy header turned Belgium's night around.

Trailing 2-0 against Japan in the 69th minute, Belgium looked just like another heavily favoured team heading out of this remarkable World Cup.

But defender Jan Vertonghen produced a goal that looked like almost nothing seen before on soccer's biggest stage. It sparked Belgium's 3-2 comeback win in Rostov-on-Don on Monday.

Standing at a tight angle 14 yards out, Vertonghen sent a slow, looping header high over goalkeeper Eiji Kawshima into the far corner of the Japan net.

The weird trajectory of the ball recalled one of soccer's all-time great goals from 30 years ago: A volleyed shot by Marco van Basten to help the Netherlands win the 1988 European Championship final against the Soviet Union.

The sequence of play on Monday was a corner on the right wing, an aimless header into the goalmouth, a goalkeeper's punch, and a wild clearance of the bouncing loose ball booted high into the air.

Vertonghen had been waiting at the back post for the corner to be delivered and watched as the ball arced around the penalty area.

When Japan's attempted clearance soared into the night sky, Vertonghen looked up and took stutter steps backward to its expected landing zone.

Vertonghen set his feet, then turned his left shoulder toward the goal and flexed his neck muscles.

RECOMMENDED

Standing perfectly still, the Tottenham defender met the ball with his forehead and sent it toward goal. It landed into the netting inside Kawshima's left post, beyond his flailing hands.

Vertonghen punched his left fist low by his side and turned to run back for the kickoff with not even a smile on his lips.

TRT World's Paul Scott has more from Moscow. 

Last minute goal

Vertonghen's Belgian teammates still had lots of work to do. And they did it.

Marouane Fellaini scored five minutes later with a close-range header, then another substitute Nacer Chadli finished off a rapid-fire counterattack in the last minute of stoppage time.

A memorable World Cup had a marquee match and a unique goal worthy of it.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference