German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her rebellious Bavarian allies have reached a compromise to end a dispute over managing immigration that threatened to bring down her coalition government.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, leader of Merkel's Bavarian-only sister party emerged from talks late on Monday saying the compromise would "prevent the illegal immigration on the border between Germany and Austria."

Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union, had been in a standoff with Merkel over his plan to turn back at Germany's borders any asylum seekers who had registered in another European Union country. Merkel refused, saying a solution that involves other European nations was needed.

Seehofer offered his resignation as party leader and interior minister at a CSU meeting on Sunday night, but was convinced to resume negotiations with Merkel. He didn't give details of the compromise, but said he no longer intended to resign.

Seehofer travelled to Berlin on Monday after offering to resign during a meeting of his Christian Social Union party on Sunday night.