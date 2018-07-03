Malaysian anti-corruption agents arrested former prime minister Najib Razak on Tuesday following a probe into how money went missing from a state fund he founded almost a decade ago, and authorities said he would be charged in court on Wednesday.

Najib's arrest comes nearly two months after his coalition's stunning rejection by voters in a May 9 general election.

A government task force probing alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund said Najib's arrest was linked to a suspicious transfer of $10.6 million (42 million ringgit) into his bank account from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, using multiple intermediary companies.

It said in a brief statement that Najib will be brought to court on Wednesday to be charged, but didn't give details of the charges against him.

Authorities picked Najib up from his home after serving him with a remand order, two sources close to the family said.

A Najib spokesman did not immediately have a comment.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing in dealings with 1MDB, which is short for 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

