Turkish and US leaders are committed to rebuilding bilateral relations, the US embassy's charge d'affaires said on Monday during a reception in Ankara to mark US Independence day on July 4.

“I believe that starting at the very top from President [Donald] Trump and President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, there are very strong signals that rebuilding the Turkish-American relationship is an important priority,” Charge D'affaires Philip Kosnett said.

Relations between the US and Turkey have been strained by Washington's support for the PKK-linked YPG terror group in Syria, and its refusal to extradite FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, who masterminded the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Pastor Andrew Brunson

Kosnett called on Turkey to resolve issues such as the arrest of Andrew Craig Brunson, other American citizens in Turkey and Turkish employees at local US missions to bolster progress in bilateral relations.

Brunson, the pastor of the Dirilis (Resurrection) church in Izmir, was arrested in 2016 on charges of espionage, and for alleged links to and organisational activities on behalf of the PKK and FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation).

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both commented on Brunson's detention.

Progress on Manbij