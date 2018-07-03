Grief weighed heavily on a crowd of roughly 1,500 people who attended a vigil to honour the victims of a mass stabbing in Boise, in the US state ofIdaho.

The nine victims were all members of refugee families who were attending a birthday celebration for a three-year-old girl, Ruya, on Saturday night when a man armed with a knife attacked them.

Ruya died of her wounds on Monday morning.

At the Monday evening vigil, many attendees held signs to show support for the refugee community.

Louai Nasri, who lives in the apartment complex that was attacked, held up a large poster of a young girl dressed in an ornately embroidered shirt and hat.

In the photo she is standing in front of a Disney Princess-themed banner and gesturing to a pink, doll-shaped birthday cake.

The picture was of Ruya, the three-year-old girl whose birthday party was attacked.

Nasri said she was a friend of his son's.

Accused charged with first-degree murder

Timmy Kinner, 30, is accused of the stabbing of the children and adults who tried to protect them.

Kinner has been charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the attack.