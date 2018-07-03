Iraqi authorities began recounting votes from May's disputed parliamentary election on Tuesday, Reuters reported, a step towards forming a new government after weeks of delays.

Counting started in the northern oil-producing province of Kirkuk, a election commission source told Reuters, and at least six other provinces were expected to follow suit in coming days.

Parliament ordered a full recount earlier in June after a government report concluded there were widespread violations.

That kicked off a politically fraught process as leaders of political blocs got embroiled in negotiations over the formation of the next government.

A panel of judges overseeing the recount later limited its scope, ruling that it would only cover suspect ballots flagged in formal complaints or official reports on fraud.