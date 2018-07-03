Jordan's army said on Tuesday the kingdom's border with Syria would remain closed, even as tens of thousands of Syrians fled a regime offensive towards the frontier.

The commander of the kingdom's northern military region, General Khaled al Massaid said that authorities feared the presence of "infiltrators among the displaced."

Around 95,000 Syrians have arrived in the border region "as a result of the latest military operations," he said.

'Very cautious'

Syrian regime forces backed by Russian air power launched an offensive on June 19 to recapture the country's southern Daraa region along the border with Jordan.

"The borders are closed and the army is being very cautious with the displaced, fearing the presence of ... infiltrators with weapons and disguised as women," said the general.