In a World Cup brimming with upsets, Nike Inc looks on track to defeat football juggernaut and archrival Adidas AG in the closely watched jersey sponsorship battle.

The two brands both have three teams playing in their jerseys in the quarter-finals, with one game yet to be played to establish the final eight. But the Nike swoosh decorates the outfits of Brazil and France, the sides most favoured by betting websites to win the World Cup, plus Croatia.

Top German sports brand Adidas has Belgium, Russia and Sweden in the quarter-finals, and Tuesday's match between Adidas-sponsored Colombia and Nike-backed England will decide the final participant in the last eight. Puma rounds out the group as the sponsor of the Uruguay team.

"While Adidas dominates the European leagues and the US professional league, certainly any market share that Nike can pick up in a non-traditional US sport can only bode well for the stock price and brand," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sports apparel makers typically sell the bulk of their fan merchandise ahead of the start of the World Cup, but a team's success on the field can generate extra demand for gear emblazoned with its emblems and colours.

US-based Nike kitted out more teams than Adidas for the first time in Brazil in 2014. Adidas fought back this year sponsoring 12 of the 32 participating teams, including strong early contenders Germany and Spain, along with hosts Russia. Nike supplied shirts for 10 countries this year.

The tournament took a disastrous turn for Adidas last Wednesday, with 2014 champion Germany's unexpected elimination. Shares of Adidas, Germany's team sponsor, fell 2.7 percent in the following session.