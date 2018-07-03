NATO allies are pushing back against US criticism that they are not spending enough on defence as President Donald Trump ratchets up pressure ahead of a summit next week.

In the weeks leading up to NATO's July 11-12 summit in Brussels, Trump sent letters to the governments of Norway, other European allies and Canada demanding that they boost their defence spending.

After Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO allies agreed to stop cutting defence budgets, to start spending more as their economies grew and to move toward a goal of devoting two percent of GDP to defence within a decade.

In an email on Tuesday to The Associated Press, Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen said "Norway stands by its decision of the NATO Summit in 2014 and is following up on this."

Norway has spent "far beyond" NATO's target on new military equipment, he added.

In Germany, "we stand by the two percent goal we've set," Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. "We're on the path there. And we're prepared ... to take substantial responsibility within the alliance," she added.

When faced with the suggestion that the German government's explanations might not impress Trump, von der Leyen retorted: "We don't want to impress anyone."

Germany is "investing as much as necessary, as appropriate and as is fair toward our common allies or partners in the alliance," she said.

The upcoming NATO summit is the first major meeting since the fractious Group of Seven talks in Canada last month. NATO officials are concerned that trans-Atlantic divisions over trade tariffs, as well as the US pullout from the Paris global climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, could undermine alliance unity.

In the letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, dated June 19, Trump wrote that despite her country's important role in the alliance Norway "remains the only NATO ally sharing a border with Russia that lacks a credible plan to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense."

The stance was repeated in a similar letter to Belgium, where Trump said it will "become increasingly difficult to justify to American citizens why some countries continue to fail to meet our shared collective security commitments."

Trump dressed down his NATO counterparts last year, publicly berating them for not spending enough and claiming they owe the US money. When he first came to office he even suggested that the US – by far NATO's most powerful ally – might not protect countries that don't pull their weight.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel played down the importance of the letter he received, saying it was "typical" of things sent ahead of meetings like the NATO summit.