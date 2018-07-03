GIZA, Egypt — “I grew up in a family that worked in hunting, selling animals and reptiles. Snakes lived under our beds inside my grandfather’s house. This is how I became acquainted with them and eventually let go of my fear,” says Salah Tolba, 51, explaining the beginning of his reptile hunting career.

A 51-year-old man with a heavy mustache dressed in a countryside robe, Tolba was cleaning the lions’ cage as he began telling his story. The father of nine owns a garden located in Abou Rawash, in the outskirts of Giza. He calls it “Africano Tolba” and opens it to the public to visit his predators.

Tolba is a man of extraordinary talent. He inherited his family legacy of reptile hunting, which dates back 300 years and turned it into a full-time business. At first sight, his park, a sanctuary for different kinds of animals, appears to be a miniature model of the Giza public zoo. Though he opened it six years ago, the General Authority for Veterinary Service sat the Ministry of Agriculture issued a license for it only two years ago.

It's quite possible that most of the locals aren't aware of the park, but it's quite popular among foreigners, scientists and university professors. Different breeds of chimpanzees, monkeys and snakes are housed in there, besides the Egyptian wolf, wild cats, crocodiles, snakes and giant anacondas. Sometimes a puma can be sighted walking in the park, too.

Students and professors of science and veterinary colleges are regular customers, who often visit the zoo to purchase mice, frogs and all types of snakes and insects for laboratory experiments.

A photo of Tolba posing with a lioness hangs at the park entrance. The lioness, he says, was named as the beauty queen in a 2012 contest, and later exported to the Netherlands in one of the first trades of its kind in Egypt.

Tolba speaks to his animals like a father would speak to his children. They communicate in silence, at times with subtle sounds and movements. He would shake hands with a monkey or pat lions with a remarkable compassion. He carries snakes like a girl carrying her dolls.

"What I have been working on for years with my sons and grandsons is to develop the profession. Instead of just letting the reptiles inside the house, we designed glass panels to give them the right environment for living and mating,” he says.

Though his larger goal is to preserve the species that are on the brink of extinction, he also makes profit out of this trade by extracting snake venom and selling it off to pharmaceutical companies and research centres.

Led by his sons and trained employees, their hunting expedition starts in April and ends in late October. At times visitors from abroad also join them. They camp in the mountains, deserts and agricultural lands. Their activities extend from the northeastern governorate of Sinai to Toshka and Shalateen in the south in order to obtain rare species that come out after winter hibernation.

Tolba says there are about 36 species of snakes in Egypt. Seven among them are highly poisonous, and the rest are non-toxic species.

At the time of hunting, Tolba needs a jeep for the high desert ride, a bag of clothes and a little axe. He looks for pores and holes in the desert sand, a sign that often leads the hunter to snake pits. Tolba is quick to notice their gender, a skill that comes with experience, and he can tell whether the reptiles are poisonous by examining their features and movements.

Hunting trips could last for as little as 24 hours or as long as 10 days. “It is God’s choice,” Tolba says.

The business picked up as Tolba sold snake venom to the vaccination authority. The authority stored the snake extracts in different types of boxes for long periods before sending them off to pharmaceutical labs. Tolba gradually learned the art of preserving snake venom, and he independently began to sell it to various medical companies.

Asking Tolba about his strongest hunting memories, his 30-year-old son Sameh interrupted to tell the story of the most dangerous moment his older brother Osama faced when he was out in the field in Beheira, a coastal region in the north of Egypt.

The wind was strong and Osama had found traces of a non-poisonous snake. He unwarily jutted his hand out to catch it but was severely bitten. The reptile turned out to be the Cerastes vipera, a venomous type. The snake had taken shelter ahead of the storm, and the wind had erased its traces.

Tolba had to remove the skin off his son’s finger to prevent poisoned blood from spreading in his body. He survived after receiving treatment at a hospital but still cannot move his finger.