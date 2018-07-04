US President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with three possible candidates to fill a coming vacancy on the US Supreme Court, the White House said, a day after he interviewed Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah about the job.

White House spokesman Raj Shah did not identify the three people who spoke with the president on Tuesday. Trump has spoken to eight candidates so far, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Trump has said that on July 9 he would name a nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Trump said he met with four potential Supreme Court justices on Monday. Trump also spoke by phone with Lee on Monday, a spokesman for the senator said on Tuesday, confirming a story that appeared in Utah's Deseret News.

The senator was in Utah at the time of Trump's call, his spokesman Conn Carroll said, adding that he knew no further details.

The White House confirmed that the president had spoken with Lee by phone. Lee and his brother, Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rex Lee, are both on Trump's list of potential nominees.