Passengers trapped for a night on a stricken ferry off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi were rescued early on Wednesday, an official said, as the death toll rose to 31.

The Sulawesi ferry, with 139 passengers aboard according to its manifest, began sinking on Tuesday afternoon in rough seas.

In a desperate bid to save lives, the vessel's captain steered it toward shore, grounding it between 200-300 meters from land.

Indonesia's director-general of sea transportation, Agus Purnomo, said in a statement that people trapped on the ferry overnight were rescued.

He didn't specify how many but said the captain and the boat owner were the last two people to leave the vessel.

The national search and rescue agency, however, said the boat had been carrying 164 passengers and crew.

Three passengers were missing but 130 had been rescued, a transport ministry official said.

The ferry was also carrying 48 vehicles when it began taking on water in bad weather.