Polish judge Malgorzata Gersdorf walked into the Supreme Court building on Wednesday morning, defying new legislation forcing her to retire as court president and putting the judiciary on a collision course with the government.

Supporters chanting "constitution" and singing the Polish national anthem surrounded her at the entrance as she told reporters: "My presence here is not about politics, I am here to protect the rule of law."

Gersdorf is at the centre of a mounting conflict between Warsaw's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the European Union, which accuses Poland of trying to gain political control of the judiciary and of subverting basic democratic standards.

Judges being retired prematurely

Under the new rules, which came into affect at midnight on Tuesday, up to a third of Supreme Court judges including 65-year-old Gersdorf could be forced to retire unless they are granted an extension by President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally.

Gersdorf, who has been the president of the Supreme Court since 2014, believes the legislation is unconstitutional and cannot be implemented.

Opponents of the reforms planned demonstrations on Wednesday.

Among them is Lech Walesa, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and former president who is credited with bringing down communism when he was Solidarity trade union chief.

'Internal matter'