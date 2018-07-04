Iraqi cellist and conductor Karim Wasfi has played a concert for "peace and co-existence" amid the ruins of Mosul, almost a year after Iraqi forces ousted Daesh from the capital of its self-declared 'caliphate'.

Dozens of people attended the performance on Friday as Wasfi, in full concert dress, played on a makeshift stage among the most iconic religious monuments of Iraq's second-largest city.

The venue lay between the Catholic church of Our Lady of the Hour with its famed clock tower and the remains of the iconic Hadba ("hunchback") leaning minaret next to the famed Al Nuri Mosque, destroyed during the final battle for the city.

It was in July 2014 when Daesh head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi made a rare public appearance in the mosque and gave a speech proclaiming the creation of a caliphate.

TRT World'sSarah Balter reports.

'Iraq's Rostropovich'