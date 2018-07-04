The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to take "immediate action" to prevent the social media platform from being misused to spread rumours and irresponsible statements like those blamed for recent deadly mob attacks in the country.

At least 20 people have been killed in mostly rural villages in several Indian states by attacking mobs that critics say were inflamed by social media.

Victims were accused in the viral messages of belonging to gangs trying to abduct children. The brutal attacks, which began in early May, have also left dozens of people injured.

Although Indian authorities have clarified that there was no truth to the rumours and the targeted people were innocent, the deadly and brutal attacks, often captured on cellphones and shared on social media, have spread across the country.

WhatsApp said on Wednesday it was "horrified" by a spate of lynchings sparked by false rumours shared on its platform.

'Irresponsible and explosive messages'

India's ministry of electronics and information technology said in a statement late on Tuesday that the lynchings were tied to "irresponsible and explosive messages" circulated on WhatsApp.

"While the law and order machinery is taking steps to apprehend the culprits, the abuse of platforms like WhatsApp for repeated circulation of such provocative content are equally a matter of deep concern," the ministry said.

The ministry said WhatsApp "cannot evade accountability and responsibility."

TRT World'sNeha Poonia reports.