Erdogan to be sworn in on July 9 as Turkey's first executive president
Anadolu Agency reports that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take the new oath of office in the capital Ankara on Monday as Turkey adopts the new executive presidential system, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also announce the cabinet members on Monday, presidential sources said. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
July 4, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in for the first time under new executive system on July 9, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday, citing presidential sources.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 1300 GMT (4pm local time) in the country's parliament in the capital Ankara, it reported.

Later, a ceremony will be held at the presidential complex to mark the country's transition to the presidential system of government.

Post-election changes

The June 24 elections marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes, following a referendum on the issue last year.

Erdogan will also announce the cabinet members on Monday, presidential sources said.

According to preliminary results, Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote. The final results are expected later on Wednesday.

Turkey's new members of parliament will be sworn in on Saturday at 1100 GMT (2pm local time).

In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance of Erdogan's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 53.6 percent of the vote.

SOURCE:AA
