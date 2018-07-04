Roger Federer and Serena Williams are both back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday as they look to advance to the third round.

Play is under way on Day 3 at Wimbledon, with former finalist Milos Raonic of Canada among the early starters as the second round begins at the All England Club.

The 13th-seeded Raonic was playing John Millman of Australia as he bids to reach the third round for a sixth straight year. He lost the 2016 final to Andy Murray and reached the quarterfinals last year.

Number 10 Madison Keys of the United States was the highest-seeded woman in early action, playing Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand.