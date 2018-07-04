The most senior Roman Catholic cleric to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse said on Wednesday that he would appeal the verdict and resist public pressure to resign as the archbishop of an Australian city.

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson said he would only offer his resignation to Pope Francis if his appeal fails in the New South Wales state District Court.

"I am conscious of calls for me to resign and have taken them very seriously," Wilson said in a statement.

"However, at this time, I am entitled to exercise my legal rights and to follow the due process of law. Since that process is not yet complete, I do not intend to resign at this time."

Wilson was sentenced in a Newcastle court on Tuesday to 12 months in detention for failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by paedophile priest James Fletcher in the Hunter Valley region north of Sydney during the 1970s.

He issued the statement hours after Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull echoed Fletcher's victims by calling for Wilson to resign as archbishop.

Turnbull, a former lawyer who was born a Presbyterian but converted to Catholicism — his wife's religion — in 2002, said he expected Wilson to resign when he was convicted in May.

"I'm surprised that he has not resigned. Clearly, given the outcome of the ... prosecution, he should resign," Turnbull told reporters.