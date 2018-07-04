Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Russia on Wednesday that political dialogue and a ceasefire were priorities for southern Syria, where he said there was risk of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Safadi made the comment after holding talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

He said the situation in southern Syria was a cause for serious concern and needed to be resolved as soon as possible. Close to 100,000 Syrians fled the regime offensive to the Jordanian frontier, but Jordan's army said on Tuesday the kingdom's border with Syria would remain closed.

By Wednesday evening, the Syrian opposition announced ceasefire talks with Russia had failed again.

"The talks with the Russian enemy in Bosra al Sham have failed because of their insistence on handing over heavy weapons," Abu Shaima, a spokesman of the central operations room representing the main Free Syrian Army factions negotiating with the Russians said.

Jordan is waiting for permission to supply humanitarian aid from Jordan to Syria.

After artillery strikes hit Jordanian territory from Syria, Safadi said Jordan's armed forces were ready to defend the country's interests.