The United States is "opening fire" on the world with its threatened tariffs, the Chinese government warned on Thursday, saying Beijing would respond the instant US measures go into effect as the two locked horns in a bitter trade war.

The Trump administration's tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports are due to go into effect at 0401 GMT on Friday (12:01am eastern time on Friday), which is just after midday on Friday Beijing time.

China has said it will not "fire the first shot," but its customs agency said on Thursday in a short statement that Chinese tariffs on US goods would take effect immediately after Washington's tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in.

"The US' measures are essentially attacking the global supply and value chain. Simply put, the US is opening fire on the whole world, and also firing at itself," China commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

"The US has provoked this trade war, we do not want to fight it, but in order to safeguard the interests of the country and the people, we have no choice but to fight," said Gao.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to escalate the trade conflict with tariffs on as much as a total of $450 billion in Chinese goods if Beijing retaliated, with the row roiling financial markets including stocks, currencies and global trade of commodities from soy beans to coal.

'China will not bow in the face of threats'

Washington's targets for higher border taxes focus on industrial components like PC parts, fuel pumps, construction equipment and autos, according to trade data firm Panjiva.