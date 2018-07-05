Inmates at a notorious prison in Ethiopia's Somali region have been arbitrarily detained and tortured for years, a major human rights group said in a report on Thursday.

In the 88-page report titled "'We are Like the Dead': Torture and other Human Rights Abuses in Jail Ogaden, Somali Regional State, Ethiopia," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it has documented a "brutal and relentless pattern of abuse, torture, rape and humiliation with little access to medical care, family, lawyers, or even at times to food".

The report implicates prison security forces, including the region's notorious Liyu police.

"Most prisoners are accused of some affiliation with the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), a banned opposition group, but most never face charges or trials," said HRW.

"The horrific situation in Jail Ogaden requires immediate and transparent investigation into the actions of the regional president, other senior Somali Region officials, and the Liyu police," Felix Horne, senior Africa researcher at HRW, said in a statement.

Officials fired

Ethiopia said it fired senior prison officials hours before the release of the HRW report.

Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye's announcement of the dismissals and the appointment of new officials was broadcast late on Wednesday on state-affiliated television Fana.

He said the new officials should respect human rights in accordance with the constitution.

Reluctant prime minister

HRW said Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who took over from Hailemariam Desalegn on June 18 admitted before the parliament that security forces have tortured Ethiopians, has yet to tackle Ethiopia's culture of impunity and ensure accountability for abuses by the security forces.