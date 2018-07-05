A Cairo-based entrepreneur has come up with an online barter system aimed at reducing waste in Egypt while helping people save money.

Egypt suffers from a massive rubbish problem as tonnes of garbage get dumped on streets and sidewalks, in areas rich and poor.

Several recycling efforts are underway to reduce the country's waste woes.

"Bekia is a website where you can easily exchange your recyclable waste for food stuffs from for your home," said Alaa Kamal, co-founder of the platform.

"The waste could be used to get cooking oil, books, newspapers, mobile phones, laptops, and metals."