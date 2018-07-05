Rebels in Syria's battered south said on Thursday they are returning to talks with regime ally Russia after the most intensive bombing campaign yet in the regime's two-week offensive.

Moscow has been brokering talks for the negotiated surrender of beleaguered rebels in southern Syria, a highly strategic zone bordering both Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

More than 30 towns have already agreed to return to regime control, and negotiations this week focused on remaining rebel territory in Daraa's western countryside and the southern half of the provincial capital.

But those talks collapsed on Wednesday because of Russia's tough demands, rebels said, ushering in a blitz of air strikes, barrel bombs and missiles.

An AFP correspondent on the edge of rebel-held parts of Daraa city, the divided provincial capital, said the bombing was the heaviest since the launch of the Russian-backed offensive on June 19.

Twenty-four hours into the onslaught, rebels said they were willing to return to negotiations.

Hussein Abazeed, spokesman for the south's joint rebel command, accused Russia of pursuing a "scorched earth policy" to force rebels back to the table.

The joint command said it would be willing to hold "a new round of negotiations" if a halt to hostilities was immediately put into place.

As rebels made their announcement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor reported a halt to both Russian and Syrian regime air strikes over the south.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

Later, Abazeed told AFP talks would resume. He gave no specific time, but said the meeting would likely take place on Friday.

The day-long volley began on Wednesday evening after rebels announced the failure of talks with Russian negotiators over the south's fate.

They said Russia had insisted opposition factions hand over their heavy weapons in one go, while rebels wanted to do so in several phases.

Moscow also reportedly refused rebel requests for safe passage to opposition-held territory in other parts of Syria, as was granted in Eastern Ghouta and Aleppo.

The renewed strikes hit areas near the border with Jordan and further west, according to the Britain-based Observatory.

Six civilians, including a woman and four children, were killed in strikes on the town of Saida.