Internet entrepreneur and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom could be extradited to the United States to face racketeering and criminal copyright charges, New Zealand's Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday.

It upheld a lower court ruling in 2017 that the extradition could take place, and set the stage for Dotcom's final appeal to the Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial body.

The Court of Appeal said the United States had disclosed "a clear prima facie case that the appellants conspired to, and did, breach copyright wilfully and on a large scale, for their commercial gain.

"An extradition hearing is not a trial. It is held to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to commit a person for trial on a qualifying offence," the court said in its ruling.

US authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500 million and generated more than $175 million in revenue by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material.

The six-year legal saga is widely seen as a test for how far the United States can reach globally to apply American firms' intellectual property rights.

Copyright provisions

"My legal team are confident that the Supreme Court will hear the appeal given there are such significant legal issues at stake," Dotcom said in a statement.