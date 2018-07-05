Almost two years after an failed coup that left 249 people dead in its wake, Turkey is set on Monday to lift the state of emergency that has been in place ever since.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that, “the new cabinet will be announced on Monday, and the state of emergency will conclude.”

Monday is also the day that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be inaugurated as president under the country's new constitution that was approved by Turkey's electorate in a referendum held on April 2017.

Erdogan, in campaigning ahead of the recent election, had spoken about lifting the state of emergency.

Yildirim said that a decree will be issued on Friday, saying it “will include necessary measures to avoid vulnerability in the area of counterterrorism once the state of emergency is over.”

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, five days after the deadly coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, which left 249 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

The government renewed the ongoing state of emergency for the seventh time this past April.

Since the coup attempt, Turkey has sought Gulen's extradition from the US, and complained that the US was not moving fast enough.

Yildirim told Anadolu Agency that most of the world accepted that the defeated coup was carried out by FETO, but the US was rather “reluctant” [to acknowledge it].

“This must be questioned. The Turkish people find it unacceptable that the activities of this terrorist organisation continue here [in the US] without any difficulty or restrictions after all that happened,” he said.

“Our view is that relations with US will normalise and continue to be worthy of two NATO allies,” he explained.

Yildirim said all issues would be discussed at the NATO summit that Erdogan would attend in Brussels next week, including FETO, and the US' expectations of Turkey.

Referring to the new constitution, Yildirm said that the parliament would wield more influence.

He said: “The importance of parliament has grown under the new system.”

“Apart from the budget law, the government does not have the authority to propose legislation.”

He said that this was indicative of parliament's power and its role.