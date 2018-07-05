Kashmiri nationalism predates the formation of India and Pakistan. However, its emergence as a significant force and as a challenge to dominant India and Pakistan linked nationalisms can be traced to the outbreak of a popular armed struggle in India-administered Kashmir in 1988, which was pioneered by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.

The defining icon of Kashmiri nationalism was Maqbool Bhat, a revolutionary who was hanged by the Indian state on February 11, 1984.

In a 1969 speech at the Convention of the Plebiscite Front in Pakistan-administered-Kashmir, Maqbool told his Kashmiri audience, “We have the example of Fatah, of the Palestinian people. You know that when Al-Fatah started its struggle, it was opposed by all Arab countries. They were opposed by Egypt’s president Nasir, King Hussain of Jordan and Lebanon. At one point, only one member of Fatah was in Israeli custody whereas some four hundred of its fighters, Mujahideen, were lodged in a Jordanian prison in Amman. But when a nation rises, governments are unable to create impediments in its path. The only necessary condition is that a nation must be willing to realise its aspirations and to fight its war of liberation.”

In another speech in 1974 in Mirpur, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Maqbool asked Kashmiris "Whose nation is this?" and people replied, "ours". Then he asked people to proclaim "Who will govern it?” and they replied "we will". This has remained the rallying cry of Kashmiri nationalism ever since.

Some people have questioned the historicity of Kashmiri nationalism and argue that it is a more recent construct. Nationalism as a collective imagination is an ongoing project and over the years many people in Kashmir have been inspired by Bhat’s ideology.

In recent decades most Kashmiris in both Pakistani and Indian parts of the land mourn and commemorate the death of Maqbool Bhat. During his struggle for independence of Kashmir he was arrested by both the governments of India and Pakistan and later hung by the Indian government.

There is a shared political position among most Kashmiris—whether sympathetic to Pakistani nationalism or Kashmiri nationalism—that they want India to quit Kashmir. India is seen as the “other”.

Origins

By the 1960s Kashmiri nationalism started emerging as a force, and gained traction on both sides of Kashmir after the eruption of the 1988 armed struggle in India-administered Kashmir. But a considerable educated political class in Kashmir has, right from 1947, advocated an independent state of Jammu and Kashmir, free from both the rival claims of the two neighboring countries.

While there is a segment of Pakistani well-wishers found in India-administered Kashmir, there is a simultaneously stronger wave of Kashmiri nationalism gliding within the hearts and minds of Kashmiri people – a desire which is more firm than ever.

There was a time when Kashmiris protesting against India, would primarily shout slogans like "Kashmir banega Pakistan" (Kashmir will become Pakistan) but now that's been overtaken by "Hum kya chahtey, Azaadi" (What do we demand, freedom) which originally meant freedom from both India and Pakistan.

According to a poll conducted by Reuters in 2007 the majority in India-administered Kashmir want independence. Many Kashmiris are happy about the fact that Pakistan stands by Kashmir which for them means standing for the independence, or self-determination, of Kashmir. The element of a shared religion gives them hope that Pakistan won’t betray them in supporting its independence.

The decolonisation of the Indian Subcontinent left Kashmir divided between India and Pakistan against the collective will of Kashmiris, one part of which was taken by Pakistan and the other by India. According to another poll from Chatham House in 2010, some 44 percent of Kashmiris of Pakistan-administered Kashmir wish to see full independence. The vast majority of others wants to see some degree of autonomy, either more powers within their state or combined with India-administered Kashmir.

There are different reasons that people in India-administered Kashmir don't want to buy into either India or Pakistan as their future. The reason they offer is if both India and Pakistan are already "nations" & underline nationalism through cricket, movies, music, literature so why is it wrong if Kashmiris aspire for a national identity of their own which may give them a better prospect of life? It is a rational position and a question which lies at the heart of every self-determination movement.

Disillusionment

In 1947, “Muslim” Pakistan for Kashmiris represented a place where their Muslim identity could be secured compared to Hindu-majoritary India. The split of Pakistan, with East Pakistan breaking away to become Bangladesh, became a reflection of Pakistani nationalism’s limitations.