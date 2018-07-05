Macedonia's parliament again endorsed a landmark agreement with neighbouring Greece to change the ex-Yugoslav republic's name on Thursday, despite the refusal of President Gjorge Ivanov to sign it.

In June, the two countries settled on the new name "Republic of North Macedonia." Athens had long objected to its northern neighbour's use of "Macedonia," saying it implied claims on the Greek province of that name and was an appropriation of Greece's ancient cultural heritage.

The decades-old dispute had blocked Macedonia's entry into NATO and its hopes to join European Union.

On Thursday 69 deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted in favour of ratification of the deal, its second such endorsement.

Opposition deputies from the rightist VMRO-DPMNE party, which opposes the deal, did not vote. One deputy abstained.

"The final (name) agreement is not jeopardising Macedonian identity, it ... cements it," Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told deputies.