CULTURE
4 MIN READ
World Cup fans in Russia head underground to explore Stalin's bunker
The bunker complex built in 1942 was an alternative headquarters of the Armed Forces, led by the Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin.
World Cup fans in Russia head underground to explore Stalin's bunker
Russian military costumes for tourists to wear hang from a fence outside the entrance to Stalin's Bunker, a bunker complex built in 1942 as an alternative headquarters for the Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, in Samara, Russia, July 4, 2018. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
July 5, 2018

As the Russian city of Samara gears up for Saturday's England-Sweden clash, some fans have been taking time out to discover a darker side of the city hidden underground.

Hundreds of visiting supporters have been queuing up to visit Joseph Stalin's bunker – chambers dug out underneath the southwestern city to protect the Soviet leader from a Nazi German assault that never came.

"You get goosebumps. You can't imagine all of that happened just here and only a few years ago. It is a very good experience to take back to our country," said Mexico fan Josue Resendis.

Supporters, many still wearing their team's tops, carefully walk down flights of narrow stairs until they are 37 metres below the soccer celebrations.

"To think that a place that today shows so much happiness has had a past in which children, women were carrying arms and building planes in order to have one human being fighting another human being because of an ideology ....” Thiago Andrade from Brazil said.

“It is good that it is over and that things in the world are now solved in a different way.”

The bunker was built in 1942, but remained a secret to Samara’s citizens until 1990, when it was uncovered and later turned into a museum.

RECOMMENDED

Its walls were built to withstand a direct hit from an aerial bomb and held enough provisions to feed Stalin and his entourage for up to five days.

During World War II, Samara – then named Kuybyshev – was chosen to be the alternative capital of the Soviet Union should Moscow fall to the German troops, and the shelter was meant to be the headquarters of the Armed Forces, led by Stalin.

He never had to use it.

The bottom floor contains two rooms: the main chamber which could accommodate 115 people and was meant to serve as meeting room, and Stalin’s personal chamber, the tourists' favourite.

Here they can sit at Stalin's desk, pick up the handset and "call the Kremlin."

Legend has it, according to a museum guide, that the phone line used to be live until a French tourist called home and ran up an extortionate bill. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry