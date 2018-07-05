The "Portable Mathematics Museum" set up by Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute has attracted hordes of students in northern Ethiopia.

The portable museum, aimed at increasing awareness of mathematics and science, was set up as part of the ninth All Africa University Games 2018, which is underway in Mekelle University.

The five-day games began on July 2, with the participation of 18 African countries. Thousands of university students participated in different activities, competitions and exhibitions in science, sports and arts.

The museum is established within the scope of Yunus Emre Institute’s Turkish Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project.

Ozgur Can Yildiz, an official at the museum, told Anadolu Agency that the museum was built yesterday, and it has been visited by hundreds of students displaying great interest.

Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot rector of Mekelle University, also visited the museum. "This is definitely the most interesting stand at the event," he noted.

Travelling to other parts of Ethiopia