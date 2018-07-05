CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Turkey’s portable museum opens to great fanfare in Ethiopia
The Portable Mathematics Museum, set up by the Yunus Emre Institute aims at increasing awareness of mathematics and science.
Turkey’s portable museum opens to great fanfare in Ethiopia
Students of Mekelle University in Ethiopia visit the "Portable Mathematics Museum" set up by Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute for the 9th All Africa University Games 2018. / AA
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
July 5, 2018

The "Portable Mathematics Museum" set up by Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute has attracted hordes of students in northern Ethiopia.

The portable museum, aimed at increasing awareness of mathematics and science, was set up as part of the ninth All Africa University Games 2018, which is underway in Mekelle University.

The five-day games began on July 2, with the participation of 18 African countries. Thousands of university students participated in different activities, competitions and exhibitions in science, sports and arts.

The museum is established within the scope of Yunus Emre Institute’s Turkish Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project. 

Ozgur Can Yildiz, an official at the museum, told Anadolu Agency that the museum was built yesterday, and it has been visited by hundreds of students displaying great interest.

Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot rector of Mekelle University, also visited the museum. "This is definitely the most interesting stand at the event," he noted.   

Travelling to other parts of Ethiopia

RECOMMENDED

Dr Macit Koc, adviser to the rector of Mekelle University and coordinator of the project in Ethiopia, said, "We are very pleased with the response we get. After the African University Games, our museum will be travelling to different cities of Ethiopia to meet with students from various regions."

Koc said that the portable museum will be donated to one of the universities in Ethiopia.

The Turkish Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project or TABIP is initiated by the Turkish presidency to allow youth in poor countries to experiment with new ideas and for young scientists to connect with each other.

In February and March, the travelling museum was visited by 45,000 Syrian children aged 6-18 years, who are living at temporary shelters and protection centres in Turkey.

The portable museum also visited Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary after its tour in Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry