WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thirty-three dead in Canadian heat wave
The majority of the victims were men aged between 53 and 85 living in vulnerable conditions and without access to air conditioning.
Thirty-three dead in Canadian heat wave
Children play in the water fountains at the Place des Arts in Montreal, Canada on a hot summer day, July 3, 2018. / AFP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
July 5, 2018

A heat wave in Quebec has killed 33 people in the past week as high summer temperatures scorched eastern Canada, officials said on Thursday.

Eighteen of the dead were reported in the provincial capital Montreal, according to regional public health director Mylene Drouin.

She added that the majority of the victims in the city were men aged between 53 and 85 living in vulnerable conditions and without access to air conditioning.

The rest of the deaths occurred in other parts of the French-speaking province.

Environment Canada forecast a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday with a heat index (what the temperature feels like to the human body) of up to 45 Celsius.

The heat wave is expected to end by Thursday evening with temperatures between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

RECOMMENDED

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said along with police and firefighters, residents need to check on vulnerable neighbours.

“If you know people with respiratory problems or people who are elderly, don’t hesitate to visit them or give them a phone call to see if they need anything,” she said at a committee meeting.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who died in Quebec during this heat wave," tweeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "The record is expected to continue in central & eastern Canada, so make sure you know how to protect yourself & your family."

No deaths had been reported for the same period in the neighbouring province of Ontario, which has also sizzled under extremely high temperatures.

In 2010, a heat wave killed around 100 people in the Montreal area.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry