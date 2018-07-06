A former Thai military diver has drowned while helping in the operation to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside a flooded cave, officials said on Friday, highlighting fears over the painstaking operation to extract the youngsters.

His death raises serious doubts over the safety of attempting to bring the group out the same way, through cramped passageways deep inside the waterlogged cave.

Many of the boys – aged between 11 to 16 – are unable to swim and none has diving experience.

"A former Seal who volunteered to help died last night about 2am," Chiang Rai deputy governor Passakorn Boonyaluck told reporters at the site, calling it "sad news."

TRT World'sJohn Joe Regan reports from Chiang Rai.

The diver, identified as Saman Kunan, was coming back from a location inside the Tham Luang cave where the kids and their football coach were found on Monday.

"On his way back he lost consciousness," said Thai Seal commander Apakorn Yookongkaew, adding that his friend tried to help bring him out. "We lost one man, but we still have faith to carry out our work."

First setback

Asked how the boys could make it out safely if an experienced diver could not, Apakorn said they would take more precautions with the children.

The diver's mission was to bring oxygen tanks and carry lines along the passageways between a forward operating base and the muddy embankment where the children and coach are sheltering.

Even for expert divers the journey is an exhausting 11-hour round trip.