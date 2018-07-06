US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea on Friday, hoping to "fill in" details on the North's plans to dismantle its nuclear programme and also to secure the remains of US troops missing from the Korean War.

Pompeo landed in Pyongyang and met Kim Yong-chol, a senior North Korean official who played a central role with Pompeo in arranging last month's summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, according to a pool report by reporters travelling with him.

Pompeo will spend a day and a half in North Korea, until Saturday, his first overnight stay there.

TRT World spoke to Joseph Kim in Seoul, South Korea, for the latest.

'Peace is worth the effort'

At the Singapore summit, Kim made a broad commitment to "work toward denuclearisation," but fell short of details on how or when he would dismantle North Korea's nuclear programmes.

"The President told me he believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that's true,"Pompeo said on Twitter after a phone call with Trump in the air.

"Next stop: Pyongyang. I look forward to continuing my meetings with North Korean leaders. There's much hard work ahead but peace is worth the effort."

'Final denuclearisation'

Pompeo said he was seeking to "fill in" some details on North Korea's commitments and maintain the momentum toward implementation of the agreement from the summit, according to the pool report.

He would try to agree on at least an initial list of nuclear sites and an inventory that could be checked against the available intelligence, US intelligence officials said.

Also high on the agenda is the issue of remains, in North Korea, of US soldiers missing from the 1950-53 war. Trump said after the Singapore summit that Kim had agreed to send remains back to the United States.

Both issues are considered essential tests of whether Kim is serious about negotiations. North Korean officials have yet to demonstrate that in working-level talks, the intelligence officials said.