The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Friday in an interim report that "various chlorinated organic chemicals" were found at the site in Syria where a chemical attack is suspected of being carried out in April.

A fact-finding mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) warned that it was too early to come to conclusions about the suspected attack on the town of Douma, saying that "work by the team to establish the significance of these results is ongoing."

At the same time, the investigators reported based on initial results that "no organophosphorous nerve agents or their degradation products" were detected in samples taken from people allegedly exposed or in the environment.

The OPCW is investigating the suspected April 7 chemical attack on Douma, a town near the Syrian capital, Damascus. The United States, Britain and France blamed Syrian government forces and launched punitive air strikes. Syria denied responsibility. The chemical weapons organisation, based in the Netherlands, does not designate blame for chemical attacks.

Two industrial gas cylinders

The team said in its report that it found two industrial gas cylinders at different locations in Douma – one on a top-floor patio and the other on a bed in a top-floor apartment. It said it is working to establish how they got there and whether they are linked to the alleged attack.