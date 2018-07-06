WORLD
4 MIN READ
Chlorine gas but no nerve agent in Douma attack says chemical watchdog
Initial findings by the OPCW into a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma indicate that chlorine may have been used but that there were no indications that a nerve agent was used in the April 7 attack.
Chlorine gas but no nerve agent in Douma attack says chemical watchdog
This image released Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. Syrian rescuers and medics said the attack on Douma killed at least 40 people. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) / AP
By Giordano STOLLEY
July 6, 2018

The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Friday in an interim report that "various chlorinated organic chemicals" were found at the site in Syria where a chemical attack is suspected of being carried out in April.

A fact-finding mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) warned that it was too early to come to conclusions about the suspected attack on the town of Douma, saying that "work by the team to establish the significance of these results is ongoing."

At the same time, the investigators reported based on initial results that "no organophosphorous nerve agents or their degradation products" were detected in samples taken from people allegedly exposed or in the environment.

The OPCW is investigating the suspected April 7 chemical attack on Douma, a town near the Syrian capital, Damascus. The United States, Britain and France blamed Syrian government forces and launched punitive air strikes. Syria denied responsibility. The chemical weapons organisation, based in the Netherlands, does not designate blame for chemical attacks.

Two industrial gas cylinders

The team said in its report that it found two industrial gas cylinders at different locations in Douma – one on a top-floor patio and the other on a bed in a top-floor apartment. It said it is working to establish how they got there and whether they are linked to the alleged attack.

RECOMMENDED

The team said it "needs to continue its work to draw final conclusions regarding the alleged incident and, to this end, the investigation is ongoing."

Russia and Syria sought to disprove that Douma was hit by a poison gas attack, and in April brought a group of Syrians to the global chemical weapons watchdog's headquarters in The Hague to denounce the reports of an illegal attack as fake.

Attack was staged say Russia and Syria

The insistence by Russia and Syria that a chemical weapons attack was staged runs counter to accounts from witnesses and survivors interviewed by The Associated Press, some of them in Douma, who described being overwhelmed by a strong smell of chlorine.

The survivors interviewed by the AP in Douma after government forces took control of the town blamed a terrorist group of being behind the attack.

Other survivors who left Douma said the chlorine attack occurred amid government air strikes and blamed the government of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release