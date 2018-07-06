A Palestinian taking part in border protests was killed on Friday, Gazan medical officials said, bringing to 136 the number killed in the confrontations that have often drawn a lethal Israeli army response since they began on March 30.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the 22-year-old died of a chest wound. It said Israeli shelling wounded eight people in the same location, east of Gaza City, although it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were linked.

Israel's military denied shelling, saying troops used "riot dispersal means" including gunfire as they confronted 3,000 Palestinians at five points along the border fence, some rolling burning tires and throwing rocks, and that a group, who they alleged were carrying a bomb, had approached the border fence.

"The explosive device went off within the Gaza Strip and injured several Palestinians," it said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said almost 400 people were wounded in Friday's protests, 57 of them from live bullets.