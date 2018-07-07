WORLD
FARC fears of Ivan Duque's presidency in Colombia
Ex-FARC guerrillas worry about conservative Ivan Duque’s win in the presidential election due to his promises to roll back the 2016 peace agreement that ended the decades-long conflict in the country.
Colombia's President Elect Ivan Duque celebrates his victory in the presidential runoff election, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 7, 2018

Yorli Ramirez was just thirteen years old when she was conscripted as a child soldier for the Marxist FARC rebel group.

Last year she demobilised along with 11,000 FARC fighters as part of a landmark peace deal signed with the Colombian government.

Colombia's recent presidential election was widely seen as a referendum on the fragile peace accord.

The FARC has transformed into a political party and its leaders say that the new administration must respect the terms of peace deal.

Many ex- FARC fighters fear the president-elect's hardline approach will lead to a rise in dissidents joining right-wing paramilitary groups.

But analysts say Ivan Duque will face problems if he tries to tamper with the peace accord.

Observers say the only way to guarantee peace is for the FARC and the new administration to comply with the original agreement.

Dimitri O'Donnell has more for TRT World  from Bogota.

SOURCE:TRT World
