Yorli Ramirez was just thirteen years old when she was conscripted as a child soldier for the Marxist FARC rebel group.

Last year she demobilised along with 11,000 FARC fighters as part of a landmark peace deal signed with the Colombian government.

Colombia's recent presidential election was widely seen as a referendum on the fragile peace accord.

The FARC has transformed into a political party and its leaders say that the new administration must respect the terms of peace deal.

Many ex- FARC fighters fear the president-elect's hardline approach will lead to a rise in dissidents joining right-wing paramilitary groups.