World Cup: Sentiments high as hosts Russia face Croatia for semi-final spot
Russia have surprised the football fans with their excellent performance so far. Their fans have again pinned high hopes with the host nation as they take on Croatia in Saturday's quarter-final showdown.
Players from the Russian national football team attend a training session at the Park Arena in Sochi on July 6, 2018, on the eve of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter final football match between Russia and Croatia. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
July 7, 2018

Hosts Russia have already defied the odds in reaching the last eight and now fans look up to them again as they face Croatia in the third quarter-final match on Saturday in Sochi.

Both the teams are preparing hard to halt each other's progress further to secure to book their berth in the semi finals. 

Belgium knocked Brazil out of the World Cup with a 2-1 win in the quarter-final clash. They became the second team to book their place in the semi-finals in Russia. 

Earlier, France won over Urugay in Friday's opening match. 

TRT World's Lance Santos has more from Sochi.

SOURCE:TRT World
