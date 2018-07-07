There is "limited time" to bring out 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach who have been trapped for two weeks inside a flooded cave in northernThailand before heavy rains set in, the rescue mission's head said on Saturday.

The warning came a day after a Thai diver died during part of the rescue operation, marking a deadly turn in what started out as a celebration of one of the boys' birthdays at the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Chiang Rai province.

A team of Thai Navy SEALS, soldiers, police and volunteers have been working around the clock to try and drain the cave. The boys, aged between 11 and 16 and not all of whom are capable swimmers, are hurriedly being taught to take on a treacherous dive through narrow, muddy, submerged passageways.

"The critical point is when it rains again ... There is limited time," Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission and Chiang Rai's former governor, told a midnight media briefing.

He said he wanted to reduce risks but added that falling oxygen levels inside the cave were another "really big concern".

Narongsak Osottanakorn said on Saturday that more than 100 chimneys are being drilled into the mountainside in a frantic bid to reach the youth

"Some are as deep as 400 metres... but they still cannot find their location yet," Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, adding the mission lacked the technology "to pinpoint where they are staying."

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports from Chiang Rai.

Rescue alternatives include stocking the cave with supplies and an oxygen line to keep the boys alive in the cave for months until Thailand's monsoon season ends, or drilling a shaft down into the cave from the forest above.

Narongsak said they would have to drill through 600 metres (1,970 feet) of fragile limestone rock to reach the boys and were discussing drilling angles.